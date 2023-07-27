WATCH: Reds star Joey Votto roasts Chris Russo in Shakespear style for his New York bias

Is there anything better than a Joey Votto interview? Certainly not. Votto recently roasted Chris Russo nonchalantly because of his clear & consistent New York bias.

The first baseman for the Cincinnati Reds got his moment during an interview on "High Heat" on the MLB Network. Votto told ‘High Heat’s’ Christopher Russo:

"A couple of months ago you said that Zack Greinke and I are Hall of Very Good ball players. I think Zack and I would agree — you may be right, but I get the gist of what’s going on here. I know what you’re doing. You’re looking down on us. A couple small market … Midwest ball players … just because we’re not big city just like you …”

Votto continued:

“Mr. New York City, Sirius XM Radio star, Mr. National Television, ESPN star, with your Fifth Avenue tie, and your crisp pocket squares, your tailored suits, and your polished shoes, and your hair — your perfectly coiffed, Broadway hair. Must be nice to sit atop that Madison Avenue ivory tower, looking down on us with those luscious locks. Not everyone can be the next Roger Peckinpaugh, Mad Dog! You should be ashamed of yourself! You’re a disgrace!”

Russo seemed to be having fun with it, even encouraging him towards the conclusion of the tirade. Alanna Rizzo, the co-host, tried her best to contain her laughter.

Watch the video down below:

Joey Votto is more than a good ball player

By demonstrating what he is capable of doing when you put a microphone in front of him, Votto continues to demonstrate that he is more than simply a good ball player.

Cincinnati Reds v Milwaukee Brewers

Last season, as he was recuperating from surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff that ended the season, he began practising his broadcasting voice.

Since Larry Walker, Votto is the only MLB player from Canada to have hit 300 home runs and driven in 1,000 runs. He is also the second Canadian to get 2,000 hits; Walker was the first.