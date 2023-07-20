Watch: Tommy Kahnle unleashes anger on a table-fan in dugout after Yankees' frustrating loss vs Angels

New York Yankees pitcher Tommy Kahnle vented his resentment on a cooling fan on Wednesday night. Kahnle returned to New York's dugout after throwing the eighth inning at Angel Stadium and tossed his glove at a cooling fan, causing it to fall on the ground. The right-handed 33-year-old then twice stepped on the item.

Kahnle lost his cool after he allowed one run on one hit and two walks in New York's 7-3 defeat to the Los Angeles Angels.

Tommy Kahnle is furious with himself

Fans can relate to Kahnle's feelings as one user commented: "i wanna die inside pls what’s happening to the team" I understand," while the other wrote: "At least he cares."

Tommy Kahnle's frustration did not come as a surprise

It's hardly surprising that resentment is at an all-time high. The Yankees have lost nine of their past 11 games and are now 50-47, worst in the AL East after being swept by the Angels. The Angels, Chicago Cubs, and Colorado Rockies are three clubs that New York has a better record than during that span.

“We stink right now," manager Aaron Boone told reporters, via AP, after Wednesday's loss. "We’re not very good right now. We understand that and certainly this is a low point for us,” he said. “So acknowledging that we’re not in a good place as a team right now and we’re not playing anywhere near the ball we need to be able to play to put ourselves in a good position at the end of the season.”

Kahnle was part of the New York Yankees from 2017 to 2020 before signing a two-year contract with the Dodgers in the same year. However, in May, he faced right forearm discomfort, which led to him being placed on the disabled list after pitching in only four games. He didn't return to play until mid-September.

Tommy Kahnle signed a two-year deal with the Yankees on December 21, 2022. Biceps tendinitis put Kahnle on the disabled list at the start of the season. On June 1, 2023, he was activated and made his season debut.

