"We want to be a championship team" - Aaron Boone opens up about expectations around the Yankees for the 2024 season

In a recent interview with New York Post, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided insights into his expectations for the upcoming 2024 MLB season. When asked about the competition in the league, especially with strong teams in the AL East like Tampa Bay, Toronto and Baltimore, Boone expressed confidence in the Yankees’ potential.

Expand Tweet

Boone acknowledged the talent within the league, citing the strength of several teams and the growing prowess of Toronto. However, he emphasized the Yankees’ focus on becoming a championship team in the 2024 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expressing optimism, Boone stated:

"I sit here and I think we have a chance to be really good, and we’re going in with that focus, so we wanna be a championship team." - Aaron Boone

Boone highlighted the importance of health, recognizing that injuries had impaired the team’s performance in the previous season. He especially noted offensive struggles and challenges in the starting rotation beyond ace Gerrit Cole.

Despite hurdles, Boone praised Clarke Schmidt for his strong performance during the latter part of the season, contributing to the team’s resilience.

"Clarke Schmidt had a really strong year, especially after the first month of the season where I think he had like a 6 (ERA). From late April, May Clarke was really good and very solid." - Boone stated

Aaron Boone accepts the Yankees previous season was unexpectedly below their expectations

Reflecting on the past MLB season, Boone acknowledged its difficulties, describing it as one that he would never want to be a part of as a Yankee. However, he noted the challenging season had sharpened the focus and determination of many players.

Boone commended the team for finishing the season with "pride" and resilience, even when playoff hopes were fading.

"In the end it’s just one of those seasons that you never wanna be a part of, especially as a Yankee, but I do feel like in a lot of ways it sharpened the edge."

As the New York Yankees head into the 2024 season, Boone believes the challenges of the previous year have strengthened the resolve of the players, setting the stage for a potential bounce-back year and a renewed pursuit of championship glory.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.