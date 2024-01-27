When the Town of Leland explored Minor League Baseball team's possibility at a $105,000,000 stadium site as spring training loomed

As we head into the new MLB season, the Town of Leland in North Carolina has been exploring the possibility of a minor league baseball stadium in their town. After Brunswick county leaders decided against funding the project last year, the town's people paid for a feasibility study and found that the construction of the stadium would cost around $105 million and generate thousands of jobs.

The proposal for the construstion of the new stadium has been a discussion on the table for over 18 months now, with the leaders and people both eager boost development.

Despite the ealier rejection, the people of the town of Leland were determined to make it happen. The introduction of minor league baseball in the town would give rise to thousands of jobs and accelerate the town's economy considerably.

However, latest reports claim that the town leaders have taken the proposition off the table, saying that the project is not feasable right now. This represents yet another loss for baseball in North Carolina after several similar projects were shut down in the past.

“I just don’t think it’s the right time,” says Leland's economic and community development director Barnes Sutton.

What's next for the town of Leland?

While the proposition of the construction of a minor league baseball stadium is off table for now, town officials are reportedly looking for other ways to boost development.

Town manager of Leland, David Hollis broke the news to the public on Thursday that the town will not be getting a new ball park despite forming a partnership with REV Entertainment for the development projct.

However, Hollis made it clear that this will not effect development in other areas and he firmly expects the land around the town to grow through commercial and residential development.

