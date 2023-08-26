Which Rookie of the Year had an All-Star season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers August 26

August 26's MLB Immaculate Grid reminded fans about some of the great rookie seasons from the players in the past. The daily puzzle game queried fans about Rookie of the Year award winners to have also compiled an All-Star season.

Former Seattle Mariners outfielder Ichiro Suzuki was a favorite among fans for today's Immaculate Grid. Suzuki made his MLB debut with the Mariners in 2001 after spending nine years in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball.

The 10-time All-Star hit the ground running in his first season, registering 242 hits, the most by a player in his rookie season since 1930.

He won the Rookie of the Year award in his first season along with being named the AL MVP in 2001, only the second player in MLB history to accomplish that feat at the time. He also made his first All-Star appearance that year.

MLB Immaculate Grid August 26: Other All-Stars to have won Rookie of the Year award

Here are some other answers for today's MLB Immaculate Grid:

Aaron Judge: It would be a disservice not to mention one of the hottest sluggers in the league right now. Although Judge made his debut in the 2016 season, he scaled great heights the following year.

The New York Yankees superstar smashed 52 home runs in 2017 to claim the Rookie of the Year award.

Pete Alonso: The 28-year-old New York Mets first baseman had fans in awe after his record-setting first season in the MLB. Alonso smashed the record for most home runs by a rookie in Major League history after registering a league-high 53 homers in 2019.

He was named the NL Rookie of the Year after his exceptional first season in the league and made his first All-Star appearance.

Cody Bellinger: The two-time All-star made an auspicious start to his MLB career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 28-year-old first baseman emerged as one of the most promising talents in the country after smashing 39 home runs in his rookie season.

He won the Rookie of the Year award that season and also made an All-Star appearance. He claimed the Silver Slugger award, and the Gold Glove award and was named the NL MVP in the 2019 season before winning the 2020 World Series with the Dodgers.