Yankees' Anthony Rizzo apparently swaps bats for beats with DJing as off-season fun activity 

Anthony Rizzo of the New York Yankees is not just a baseball star but also a great DJ. His most recent video, in which he swaps his bat for beats and plays the DJ in full spirit, is proof of it.

According to a video DJ Dante Deiana shared on social media, Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo was the light of the party as he celebrated his wife Emily Vakos's victory in the New York City Marathon on Sunday.

The three-time MLB All-Star blasted "Where Are You?" by John Summit and Hayla as he pumped his fists.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rizzo and Emily Vakos tied the knot in 2018 in Miami, Florida. Celebrities and friends of the couple, such as Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and well-known country musician Brett Eldredge, attended the wedding. The couple frequently posts images and videos of their time together on social media.

Anthony Rizzo chose Taylor Swift's "Ready For It?” as his new walk-up song

Rizzo switched to Taylor Swift’s "Ready for It?” as his new walk-up song and acknowledged that she's helping the economy of every city she visits.

“Taylor Swift, it’s her summer, really. She’s helping the economy every city she goes,” Rizzo said.

Anthony Rizzo's MLB career

Kansas City Royals v New York Yankees

Rizzo was drafted in the sixth round of the 2007 MLB draft by the Boston Red Sox, and he went on to become one of the team's top minor-league prospects. In 2011, he made his MLB debut with the San Diego Padres. After being traded to the Cubs in 2012, he became an All-Star, appearing in three consecutive All-Star Games between 2014 and 2016.

Other honors for Rizzo include the Roberto Clemente Award, the Gold Glove Award, the Silver Slugger Award, and a 2016 World Series championship with the Cubs.