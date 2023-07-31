New York Yankees fans are furious with some calling for Aaron Boone to be fired. Aaron Judge was left off the squad for Sunday's pivotal game against the Baltimore Orioles, shocking Yankees supporters. Additionally, the team struck out 18 times against the Orioles in a series record most strikeouts against Baltimore in a single game.
Here's what Aaron Boone had on the offense:
"Outside of the strikeouts, I thought at-bats were building off of last night. I thought we grinded out really well. We made it really tough on Kremer. We couldn't finish off."
Fans couldn't take it with some calling for Boone to be fired. One user said:
"This man has to be gone tonight"
Another user added:
"Boone is handing out participation trophies tonight."
Boone's time has come! Its time to go!
Protest time
its actually so annoying to here this same quote every day im so tired of it this season has been hell
the yankees are the biggest joke in baseball and i don’t think it’s close
He needs to be fired immediately! They will never win a title with him
He’s kidding right. Their performance was downright embarrassing!
New York Yankees' Judge was not used as a pinch hitter by Aaron Boone in Sunday's game
Even though it was tempting to retain Judge in the starting lineup for the Yankees' third consecutive game on Sunday, manager Aaron Boone and the club kept to their strategy and chose caution as they gradually increased Judge's workload as he returned from the injury list.
In the 9-3 defeat to the Orioles on Sunday, Judge was not utilised as a pinch hitter. Boone said before the Yankees finished their series against the Orioles at Camden Yards:
“Not that difficult a decision. Difficult to not have him in there. You don’t like that part of it. But the decision, feel like we kind of had to do it."
Boone further stated that Judge's preparation was not entirely up to him and the Yankees' medical team also had a role in the matter.