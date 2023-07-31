New York Yankees fans are furious with some calling for Aaron Boone to be fired. Aaron Judge was left off the squad for Sunday's pivotal game against the Baltimore Orioles, shocking Yankees supporters. Additionally, the team struck out 18 times against the Orioles in a series record most strikeouts against Baltimore in a single game.

The teams first met in 1903. The Yankees struck out 18 times against the Orioles on Sunday. That's their most strikeouts in a game vs Baltimore in series history.The teams first met in 1903. pic.twitter.com/zYTtkzYKBY

Here's what Aaron Boone had on the offense:

"Outside of the strikeouts, I thought at-bats were building off of last night. I thought we grinded out really well. We made it really tough on Kremer. We couldn't finish off."

The Aaron Boone on the offense: "Outside of the strikeouts, I thought at-bats were building off of last night. I thought we grinded out really well. We made it really tough on Kremer. We couldn't finish off."The #Yankees struck out 18 times. There are 27 outs in a regulation game.

Fans couldn't take it with some calling for Boone to be fired. One user said:

"This man has to be gone tonight"

Another user added:

"Boone is handing out participation trophies tonight."

Andrew Martinez @AnderDanderr @TalkinYanks This man has to be gone tonight

Boone's time has come! Its time to go!

Jeffrey Brey @BreyJ @TalkinYanks Boone's time has come! Its time to go!

Protest time

its actually so annoying to here this same quote every day im so tired of it this season has been hell

Rob @GleyberForMVP @TalkinYanks its actually so annoying to here this same quote every day im so tired of it this season has been hell

the yankees are the biggest joke in baseball and i don’t think it’s close

ᎷᎥᏦᏋ @mikedwards_ @TalkinYanks the yankees are the biggest joke in baseball and i don’t think it’s close

He needs to be fired immediately! They will never win a title with him

Tstrammy @Tstrammy @TalkinYanks He needs to be fired immediately! They will never win a title with him

He’s kidding right. Their performance was downright embarrassing!

New York Yankees' Judge was not used as a pinch hitter by Aaron Boone in Sunday's game

Even though it was tempting to retain Judge in the starting lineup for the Yankees' third consecutive game on Sunday, manager Aaron Boone and the club kept to their strategy and chose caution as they gradually increased Judge's workload as he returned from the injury list.

In the 9-3 defeat to the Orioles on Sunday, Judge was not utilised as a pinch hitter. Boone said before the Yankees finished their series against the Orioles at Camden Yards:

“Not that difficult a decision. Difficult to not have him in there. You don’t like that part of it. But the decision, feel like we kind of had to do it."

Boone further stated that Judge's preparation was not entirely up to him and the Yankees' medical team also had a role in the matter.