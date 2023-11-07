As per reports, the Yankees want to re-sign Frankie Montas, who is now a free agent. A reunion in free agency is conceivable, even if Frankie Montas did not provide the Yankees much during his one and a half seasons after joining in a trade.

The Yankees are considering re-signing Frankie Montas as a rotation piece - talkinYanks

In 2023, Montas' right shoulder discomfort kept him out of the game for the majority of the campaign. After spending most of this season recovering at the team's minor league facilities in Tampa, Montas, 30, is in better physical condition than anybody else. He returned in time to start the second-to-last game of the season against the Royals, tossing one and a half scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Supporters expressed their disagreement with the team's decision and were unhappy to learn about it.

"Brian Cashman will never learn until he’s unemployed"

"Unserious baseball organization"

"What a start to the offseason!"

"If it’s super cheap it’s not the worst idea for rotation depth"

"I mean who needs Yoshinobu Yamamoto when you can double down on another mistake by signing pitchers like Montas instead…"

"Good move as long as cashman actually gets one or two good arms this off-season"

"The Yankees are considering to be the joke of the MLB.... again"

Frankie Montas' baseball career

With a $75,000 signing bonus, Montas joined the Boston Red Sox in 2009 as an amateur free agent. Montas was dealt by the Red Sox before the 2013 trade deadline. He had a knee injury, however, and was not able to play in the 2014 All-Star Futures Game. Following the 2014 season, Montas was sent by the White Sox to the Arizona Fall League.

In a three-team trade in 2015, Montas was sent to the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he underwent rib resection surgery and missed the first four months of the season. A fractured rib resulted from the injury being engorged.

In 2016, Montas was traded by the Dodgers, but he was suspended for 80 games without pay after testing positive for ostarine, a drug that is prohibited under MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. In order to avoid wage arbitration, Montas inked a $5.025 million contract with the A's in 2022.