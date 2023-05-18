New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is facing heavy criticism after a disappointing start to the year.

With the club currently languishing in fourth place in the division, it is natural that the manager's job security is being questioned. The Yankees are currently 25-20 and already trail the Tampa Bay Rays by 7.5 games.

While New York fans and media outlets are pointing the finger at Boone, one man is confident that the 50-year-old is still the right person for the job.

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner recently highlighted Boone's relationship with his players as one of the key factors for his trust in the manager:

"They want to play for him and they want to win for him. And if I saw that disappear, then I make a change"

Steinbrenner was speaking on a recent episode of the The Show with Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman.

He went on to praise Boone for his communication skills and his balanced approach to the game.

"Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner joined The Show with @JoelSherman1 & @JonHeyman. Steinbrenner talks here about why he has kept Brian Cashman for a while & why he likes Aaron Boone." - New York Post Sports

Steinbrenner also highlighted Boone's leadership qualities and the fact that he still has the backing of the clubhouse.

"I think one of the most important things for me is he has the respect of the players," added Steinbrenner

Aaron Boone has been one of the Yankees' best performing managers over the past few decades

Manager Aaron Boone meets with the media before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park

Despite Aaron Boone's inability to win a World Series title, the sixth-year manager has been one of the club's best performing managers over the past few decades.

Aaron Boone is doing it all tonight, even getting tossed



Aaron Boone is doing it all tonight, even getting tossed https://t.co/x2uVV1qVpK

"Aaron Boone is doing it all tonight, even getting tossed" - Yankees Videos

Boone has a .600 win-loss percentage (452-301 record) in the regular season. Since 1986, Only Joe Torre has achieved a better percentage (.605). Of the eight other managers to lead the club over that period, none have been able to win six out of every 10 games.

New York Yankees fans can be demanding. Combine that with the fact that the organization has failed to win a World Series championship since 2009, and Boone will likely remain under pressure throughout the year. For now, however, his job seems to be safe.

