It is a better time to be a New York Yankees fan as the Bronx Bombers managed five consecutive wins on the bounce after a narrow 4-3 win against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

The Yankees have struggled for most part of the year, and their performances justify their fifth place in the American League East. However, things have taken a turn for the better in the last few games.

Aaron Boone's team decided to part ways with some of the senior members in order to call up exciting prospects such as Jasson Dominguez and Austin Wells.

It's fair to say the move has paid off handsomely, especially Dominguez's promotion as the Dominican slugger has registered three home runs in his first five-game for the franchise.

His latest homer was his first at Yankee Stadium as the hosts survived a late fightback by the Tigers to complete a series victory on Wednesday night.

The Yanks have won eight of their last nine games, moving above .500 for the first time since mid-August. While they are still 6 1/2 games out of a wildcard spot in the AL, fans have got a glimmer of hope, thanks to the performances of the rookies.

The New York Yankees have a future superstar on their hands in Dominguez

Dominguez, nicknamed 'The Martian' became the first Yankees player since Shelley Duncan to register three home runs in their first five MLB appearances. Incidentally, the 20-year-old was managed by the former Yankees player during his Triple-A stint.

“I’ve said it before; I think if you work really hard, when you get good results, it’s not going to be surprising because of all of the work,” Domínguez said through an interpreter.

Boone is an admirer of the way Dominguez handles himself on the plate.

“He knows he’s a good player,” said manager Aaron Boone of Domínguez, “but I think he’s got the right level of humility with that, too. There’s just an easy way about him. Anxiety is the enemy of the hitter. He doesn’t walk up there with a lot of that.”

The young slugger has already become a fan favorite and Yankees manager Aaron Boone acknowledged his abilities after their series win against the Tigers.