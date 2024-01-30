"You can never learn too much in the game" - Josh Hader adamant on refining his skills in Astros bullpen 

New Houston Astros reliever Josh Hader made an appearance on Monday's episode of "MLB Tonight" and shared his eagerness to start playing with his talented new teammates in the bullpen. The left-handed reliever spent the last year and a half with the San Diego Padres and while he hasn't been as productive, he remains one of the best closers in the game. Hader was looking for a long-term deal, which he found with the Astros, and will join a strong bullpen in Houston full of promise.

Josh Hader was originally selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2012 MLB draft but was traded to the Astros in 2013, where he spent three seasons in the minors. He went on to make his major league debut with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2017 and soon established himself as a lethal closer. He has since won three NL Reliever of the Year awards and made five All-Star appearances.

Hader is now set to return to Houston for his second spell with the organization and made an appearance in a recent edition of "MLB Tonight". When asked about the reason for joining the Astros, he said that his family wanted a long-term move and the Houston side was able to provide it. In what promises to be one of the strongest bullpens in the league, Hader went on to express his excitement at playing alongside the likes of Bryan Abreu and Ryan Pressly:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm excited just to learn from these guys. You you guys know, you can never learn too much in this game"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

MLB podcaster believes Josh Hader's addition gives Astros the best bullpen in baseball

Three-time NL Reliever of the Year, Josh Hader has completed his move to the Houston Astros with a five-year, $95 million contract which adds considerable firepower to the bullpen. The Astros already boasted one of the strongest bullpens in the league with Ryan Pressly, Bryan Abreu and Rafael Montero leading the way, and Hader's addition could take them to another level. Hosts of the popular MLB podcast "Pack The Brew" also believe that this move makes the Houston bullpen the strongest in baseball.

Expand Tweet

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.