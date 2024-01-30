North Hollywood resident uses baseball bat to thwart car burglars in dramatic confrontation

Although baseball bats are usually used to pummel baseballs, they can also, evidently, be used as defense mechanisms. As one individual in North Hollywood recently showed, sometimes stepping up to bat can thwart criminal intentions.

In the early morning hours of Jan. 29, a homeowner in the Beck Avenue and Saticoy Street area of North Hollywood was awoken by a peculiar noise. Upon looking out his window, the horrified man saw two hoodlums attempting to rob the contents of his van.

Surveillance video shows a pair of hooligans pull up to a parked van outside the unnamed man's home. The pair then proceeded to break the windows of the van in an attempt to steal some $5,000 worth of tools and equipment.

As the heist was in progress, a man wielding a baseball bat can be seen hastily exiting the home, and running down the driveway to where the scene of the crime was taking place. According to NBCLA, the van in question belonged to the bat-wielding man's son.

The video showed the man courageously approaching the criminal's vehicle and bashing on the hood of the car before the frightened assailants backed away. According to local police, another robbery of a similar nature took place less than a mile away on the very same night.

In the wake of the senseless criminal attempt, NBCLA interviewed bystanders and neighbors. Unfortunately, it appears as though transgressions of this nature are not a rare occurrence in this North Hollywood area. Several people claimed that their own vehicles had fallen victim to this sort of activity of late.

LAPD relying on neighborhood testimony to combat crime of this kind

Unfortunately, with crimes of this kind being prevalent in the area, this individual had no other choice but to take matters into his own hands. As for the criminals in question, they remain on the loose.

With the culprits still on the loose, homeowners in this area will need to be extra vigilant in the future. As for the homeowner in question, at least he and his son can be thankful for the fact that the baseball bat was on hand to combat these violent thugs.

