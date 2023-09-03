Olivia Dunne intensifies her preseason fitness regimens in preparation for her senior year at LSU. The 20-year-old's most recent Instagram post demonstrated her unwavering commitment to the sport and remarkable flexibility.

At the 2023 NCAA Championships, Dunne and the Tigers competed, and they came in fourth place in the "Four on the Floor" behind Oklahoma, Florida, and Utah. The 20-year-old will undoubtedly work to help LSU win its first SEC championship since 2019 and return to the national championship.

With her gymnastic mastery, Olivia Dunne outshines her haters. However, trollers targeted Paul Skenes after seeing Olivia's skills.

Career accomplishments of Olivia Dunne

American artistic gymnast Olivia Dunne was born on October 1, 2002. She uses social media extensively, competes for the LSU Tigers women's gymnastics team and is the highest-paid female college athlete as of 2022. She once represented the USA national team in a competition.

Dunne won an All-American title on the uneven bars, made the SEC academic honor roll, and established herself as a social media sensation ahead of her freshman year in 2020–21. Dunne has more than 19,000 followers on Twitter and 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

With over 10 million social media followers, Dunne has earned endorsement deals worth seven figures for her name, likeness, and images. Dunne competed in the 2017 U.S. Classic in July and finished sixth overall. At the 2017 National Championships, Dunne finished eighth overall.

Olivia disclosed that she made more than $500,000 with a single social media post in July 2023. Her and Bayou Traditions soon announced the Livvy Fund's debut. To help female LSU student-athletes land NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) endorsement deals, this program seeks to connect them with significant corporations.