Olivia Dunne reveals qualities she finds attractive in a man

Olivia Dunne of LSU is one of the highest-paid NIL athletes. Her admirable personality has gained her a massive internet following. The gymnast will play her first exhibition match with the Tigers next month.

The 21-year-old is dating Paul Skenes, a pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the first overall pick in this year's MLB draft. In a video shared with her 7.8 million TikTok fans, Dunne explained the attributes she seeks in a man.

"When he's an LSU gymnastics fan..." Dunne commented on the footage.

The video is a continuation of the popular TikTok trend "When he's a...," highlighting the trait needed in one's partner.

In the video, Dunne, dressed in an enormous gray hoodie and dark shorts, was shown falling face down into a bed in slow motion while acting ecstatic. It seems that Dunne is suggesting that her life partner must have an interest in gymnastics.

She even enhanced the video with a caption:

"Bonus points if he comes to our meets."

Olivia Dunne, a popular name on social media

Dunne began sharing her videos on TikTok in 2020. She initially shared videos of her gymnastics but soon expanded to include footage of other aspects of her life. Dunne is the most followed NCAA player on social media, with nearly 7 million TikTok and 4 million Instagram followers.

Dunne signed a lot of good contracts with the help of her social media fame. She signed as the first NIL athlete with WME Sports and revealed her first exclusive brand collaboration with the athletic clothing company Vuori a month later.

