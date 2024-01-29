Olivia Dunne slays in 'chunky knit green sweater' for Sports Illustrated's 2024 Portugal feature

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne will appear in the 2024 Sports Illustrated Portugal feature. Olivia slays in a chunky knit green sweater over her green bikini bottoms.

Dunne was photographed in Porto and the north of Portugal for Sports Illustrated's 2024 Swimsuit Issue, which was revealed last year. Olivia Dunne will be featured in the issue for the second year in a row. She and basketball player Angel Reese were the two LSU athletes highlighted in the 2023 edition.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following the actual shoot, Dunne disclosed to SI:

"Coming back for Year 2, I mean, last year I said it was a dream come true, and nothing’s changed. It’s still a dream come true. I can’t believe I can call myself a rookie. It feels unreal," Olivia Dunne said.

The 60th anniversary of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue will be commemorated in the 2024 release. This time, Dunne is included as an official SI Swimsuit rookie. Former rookies include Chrissy Teigen, Olivia Culpo, Kate Upton, and Brooklyn Decker.

Prior to the issue's publication, further information about it will become available. Available in May is the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Olivia Dunne will compete in her last NCAA gymnastics title as a collegiate competitor. The 21-year-old's calf, bicep, and shoulder problems kept her out of action for the majority of her junior year.

For its January 2023 issue, Dunne and SI Swimsuits worked together for the first time. They collaborated on an exotic photo shoot in May in Puerto Rico, where Livvy posed in a variety of bikinis.

Expand Tweet

The images made news, which increased Dunne's notoriety. It not only helped the gymnast gain recognition, but it also brought attention to her charitable endeavors.

Livvy Dunne and SI Swimsuit reunited in October of 2023. They first shared a teaser for the influencer's most recent photo shoot before revealing a few of her gorgeous images.

Olivia Dunne is an athletic gymnast who is attempting to stay fit in her final season

The 21-year-old gymnast is starting her final year of competition. However, Olivia Dunne has missed two consecutive LSU meets. Her most recent absence occurred during their 197.325–197.225 loss at Missouri. Olivia didn't participate and wasn't in the starting lineup, but she was seen encouraging her teammates.

Recently, Dunne shared videos of herself practicing on the balancing team. It's unclear whether Olivia is recovering from a wound. On February 2, LSU will host Arkansas. Outside of gymnastics, Dunne has continued to have success.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.