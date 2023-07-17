WATCH: Woman and her family get ejected for catching a ball during Royals vs Rays game 

An amazing catch made by a spectator during an exciting game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Kansas City Royals captured the attention of the audience. The woman effortlessly collected a ball that flew into the stands with remarkable athleticism and perfect timing.

The audience applauded enthusiastically in recognition of the woman's outstanding catch. Unfortunately, she and her family got ejected for catching the ball on the grounds of spectator interference.

MLB fans were a little surprised with the ejection and showed support towards the woman and her family.

"the whole family too?" asked one user while the other commented: "Helluva catch, imo."

What is actually the Spectator Interference Rule in MLB?

When a baseball fan improperly touches a player or a baseball on the field of play, it violates the MLB's fan interference rule, also known as the spectator interference rule. The outcome of the play is what the umpires think would have happened if the spectator had not interfered.

This regulation also states that if a fan obviously blocks a fielder from catching a fly ball, the umpire may declare a hitter out. It continues by making it clear that when a baseball enters the stands, interference is not considered.

Here is yet another video of how a fan interference call led to an out. Although grabbing a player during a live play is extremely rare, especially when a baseball is coming straight towards the fan, it might be considered spectator interference.

