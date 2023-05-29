Alex Cora worked as the bench coach for the Houston Astros for the previous two seasons before taking over as manager of the Boston Red Sox in 2017. He won the 2017 World Series when he was with the Astros and when the shocking sign-stealing scandal took place. Cora's career was marred in 2020 when some bombshell revelations were made about the 2017 Astros cheating scandal.

Cora was found to be responsible for the Houston Astros scandal in 2017.

In 2020, Cora voiced his displeasure at being pinned as the mastermind behind the Astros scandal. He said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I have read many things that are true and many others that are not," Cora told ESPN.

"Out of this whole process, if there is one thing that I completely reject and disagree with is people within the Astros organization singling me out, particularly (fired and suspended general manager) Jeff Luhnow, as if I were the sole mastermind. The commissioner's report sort of explained, in its own way, what happened. But the (Astros players) have spoken up and refuted any allegations that I was solely responsible."

Alex Cora was banned after an MLB investigation

Cora's name came up during the MLB's inquiry into the Astros' sign-stealing conspiracy. Cora, who had won 108 games and the World Series, later cut ties with the Red Sox, claiming he didn't want to be a nuisance.

Boston Red Sox v Detroit Tigers

MLB discovered Houston electronically stole signs using an outfield camera throughout the 2017 and 2018 seasons during its investigation into the Astros.

After his ban, Alex Cora said:

"I deserve my suspension and I'm paying the price for my actions," he told.

"And I am not proud of what happened. We made a mistake as a group, the entire [Astros] team. What happened was something that, if you ask anyone involved, no one is proud of it. We're all at fault. Everybody. We're all responsible. Everyone who was part of the team from around mid-May until the end of the season, we are all responsible."

Alex Cora made his major league debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 7, 1998, against the Seattle Mariners. He played 14 seasons in the majors. Cora last appeared in an MLB game for the Washington Nationals in September 2011.

Poll : 0 votes