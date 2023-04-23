The 2017 Houston Astros scandal shook the entire MLB, including many fans and baseball players. A few athletes, including former LA Dodgers star Cody Bellinger, came out and commented on the scandal and accused the Astros of stealing the World Series.

Former Astros player Carlos Correa fired back at Bellinger and blasted him for his claim. In 2020, he said:

"Bellinger either doesn’t know how to read, is really bad at reading comprehension, or is just not informed at all.” Correa added, “If you don’t know the facts, then you’ve got to shut the f— up.”

It was discovered that the Astros, who won the World Series in 2017, engaged in an unlawful sign-stealing conspiracy. The plan called for deploying a camera system to record the signs of opposition teams, which were then transmitted to Astros hitters via a system of garbage can banging.

Jose Altuve, a six-time All-Star, three-time batting champion, and past American League Most Valuable Player, was a vital member of the Astros throughout the 2017 season. Despite playing a significant role in the Astros' success this season, Altuve was also linked to the team's cheating issues. Correa supported Altuve and stood up for him.

Cody Bellinger refused to sway from his stance despite Carlos Correa's comments

Regarding the Astros cheating controversy, Bellinger insisted on maintaining his position.

"#Dodgers Cody Bellinger on Carlos Correa's defense of Jose Altuve: "I get it. He was just validating his boy. ... I didn't take any offense to it. I have no reaction to it. It just doesn't change what I thought at all."

In the 2017 World Series, the Astros defeated the Dodgers in seven games. Despite MLB reports saying that Houston's sign-stealing program was terminated in 2018, Bellinger believes it persisted in 2019.

Bellinger is now a first baseman and center fielder for the Chicago Cubs, while Correa is a shortstop for the Minnesota Twins.

