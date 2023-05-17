New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter's wife wasn't aware of Jeter's fandom and how big a name he was in the NYC despite living there for many years.

In 2017, Hannah disclosed that she was oblivious to Jeter's teasured Yankees fandom:

"I thought he was a pitcher… Don’t get me wrong: I’d been living in the city for a couple of years — and I know I saw Yankees hats and probably a Jeter jersey or two (or 100), but they didn’t register. I grew up in the Virgin Islands, on St. Thomas, which is only about three miles wide. Baseball wasn’t really “a thing.” We didn’t have professional teams to obsess over so I was never a baseball fan."

Derek Jeter's wife Hannah spoke about their growing friendship

Hannah went on to discuss how their friendship developed over the course of the player's last two seasons, including what it was like to watch him play for the first and last occasions. She said:

"I remember watching Derek walk out to shortstop for the last time at Yankee Stadium. I remember how he seemed to be absorbing everything — every sound, every fan, all of the energy. There was something about the feeling of that night that was unforgettable. Yankees fans had had two whole decades worth of nights like this. They grew up with Derek Jeter, and he grew up with them. And I don’t think I’d understood that before."

Hannah and Jeter met through mutual friends at a restaurant in NYC in 2012 and in 2015, Jeter broke the news that they were engaged.

In 2016, the couple tied the knot at Meadowood Napa Valley resort in St. Helena, California. The following year Hannah and Jeter disclosed that were expecting their first child.

Now the duo are parents to three girls and a boy. The couple welcomed their fourth child recently. Derek made the announcement on Instagram and his post featured the boy's name, Kaius Green Jeter, and birthday written in white over a black background.

"Welcome to the world lil [email protected]," the proud dad wrote in the caption.

Derek Jeter is one of the greatest players of all time.

