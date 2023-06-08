Former New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter stepped down as the CEO of Miami Marlins in February 2022. In April, former Marlins president David Samson launched a scathing attack on Jeter's ineptitude in running the team.

“He assumed that he could get a bigger TV deal. He assumed he could get a big naming rights deal, that he’d get tons of season-ticket holders, that he would make the team a winning team. And after four years, I think he realized that being a shortstop and being an executive are two totally different things. … And I think he realized quickly that being a pitchman for Subway was probably going to be more up his alley than running the team every day and being accountable for that," said Samson.

Jeter, the five-time World Series champion shortstop for the Yankees, who is a Hall of Famer, was the CEO of the Marlins from 2017 to 2022.

Jeter said that the current vision of the franchise and its future is "different than the one [he] signed up to lead."

"Today I am announcing that the Miami Marlins and I are officially ending our relationship and I will no longer serve as CEO nor as a shareholder in the Club," Jeter said in his statement.

Jeter is known as one of the greatest players in the history of baseball.

Derek Jeter honored by New York Yankees

For the first time in five years, Derek Jeter visited the Yankee Stadium in 2022, where he received recognition for being inducted into the Hall of Fame two years prior.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Jeter spoke while his Hall of Fame plaque was displayed in front of the pitcher's mound.

Jeter garnered 396 out of 397 votes (99.75%), the second-highest percentage in MLB history (behind his teammate Mariano Rivera) and the most by a position player. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2020.

