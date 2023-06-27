Former New York Mets star Dwight Gooden had an illustrious MLB career but unfortunately, it was marred by drug usage. In 1995, Gooden was suspended due to his usage of drugs and missed the entire season.

In 2019, Gooden returned to rehab disclosing that the first time he went, he was just 21. Here's what he said to the New York Post:

“I never thought I’d see myself at 54 going back to treatment. First time was at 21. But, you know. Basically, I’m going away tonight to try to get some help to save my life.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I’m very embarrassed. Very shameful. I feel bad for anybody I disappointed or let down. This time, I mean, at my age, I’ve been doing this for 30-something years."

Gooden played an important role on the Mets' championship-winning squad in 1986, but his road to the National Baseball Hall of Fame was shortly blocked, at least in part, by drug abuse.

Dwight Gooden's fall from grace

In 1987, Gooden failed a cocaine test and missed games while receiving treatment. He was suspended for most of the 1994 season and all of 1995 due to more failed tests.

Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Mets

Dwight Gooden's baseball career came to an end in 2000, but he kept getting into legal trouble. He was detained on suspicion of DUI, resisting arrest, and domestic assault in 2002, 2005, and 2006.

Even with the problems Gooden had with substance abuse, ones that caused him to miss all of the 1995 season because of a drug suspension, Gooden ended up with three World Series rings: one with the Mets in 1986 and two more with the Yankees later.

He eventually earned 194 wins in the big leagues and even pitched the no-hitter with the Yankees (1996) that he had never achieved for the Mets.

Poll : 0 votes