Kansas City Royals pitcher Zack Greinke is the most unusual and misunderstood player in MLB. Greinke is one of the most gifted and well-rounded pitchers of his time. Unfortunately, because of his behaviour and antics off the pitch, he is widely misunderstood.

Atlanta Braves shortstop, Greinke's former Royals teammate, once shared an amusing and peculiar tale regarding the great pitcher.

Lopez was sitting on the bench when Greinke approached and he said:

"You can't trust anyone with cats."

Grenke responded as only he could:

"Yeah man, you really can't. ... I've got a cat, though."

Zack Greinke is known for his unconventional and introverted nature among players. Some praise his integrity and baseball knowledge, while others consider him an oddity.

As a young prospect, Zack Greinke was considered one of the top pitchers in the nation. However, he made an unusual request to his coaches to send him back down to play Single-A baseball after learning about his promotion to the major leagues. He did this to pursue his goal of becoming a professional shortstop.

Zack Greinke - an ultimate competitive player

He was one of the top players in his age group and a tennis prodigy at the age of eight. It was said that after growing weary of baseball, he thought about leaving the MLB to focus on tennis.

Greinke is famous for his fierce rivalry. He plays tennis, baseball, and golf, among other sports. He has been ejected from the diamond multiple times due to his competitive temperament. Carlos Quentin and Greinke got into a fight in 2013. Greinke's collarbone was broken by Quentin, forcing him to miss two months of action.

No one can dispute the six-time All-Star's brilliance, despite a career that has been a rollercoaster of controversy. Six-time All-Star Greinke took home the Cy Young Award in 2009. He possesses an incredible nine different pitches in his repertoire and is a lethal pitcher.