After his perjury conviction was overturned, Barry Bonds publicly claimed that there was no doubt that the star baseball player was going to enter the Hall of Fame. However, as of 2023, Bonds has failed to qualify for Cooperstown even after being up for vote via the Veterans Committee.

The San Francisco Giants legend is considered one of the greatest hitters in the game and holds the record for most home runs in a career with 762 and in a single season with 73 in 2001. A 14 time All Star, Bonds is behind only Babe Ruth in various lists of career Wins Above Replacement.

However things fell apart when Barry Bonds' name was one of the major ones that cropped up during the BALCO congressional hearings that rocked the MLB in 2007.

During the hearings, Bonds had pleaded innocence to using PEDs. After continuous prosecutor scrutiny, he was indicted for perjury and lying to the court about the use of PEDs.

After getting indicted for obstruction of justice, he appealed his case plenty of times. Finally in 2015, a court reheard his appeal and overturned the verdict 10-1, clearing him from all accusations.

Quite understandably, he was confident that his place in the Hall of Fame would be guaranteed.

“I don’t even justify that. There’s no need. That’s without saying.... That’s why I say God is good. Every player who’s ever played against me knows my ability, and that’s something I will never, ever have to explain”

Bonds added:

“I’m not insulted by anything. I don’t hold grudges. I’m not going to hold a grudge. I know what I brought to the game. I’m proud of that. That’s all, I’m proud of that.”

Barry Bonds' ballots at the Baseball Hall of Fame

As per the Baseball Hall of Fame, a player is eligible to be voted into the prestigious list five years after retirement. They require 75% votes and get 10 attempts at the ballot process.

Barry Bonds recorded 36.2% to 66% votes from his first till the last year of eligibility. In his last three seasons, he got more than 60% votes, but that wasn't enough. In 2022, he was also eligible to be voted in by the Veterans Committee, however, he got less than four votes out of the sixteen in total.

