New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez once dated superstar Jennifer Lopez and the duo was regarded as one of the most powerful couples in Hollywood.

Lopez once spoke about her relationship with A-Rod and said that she longed for a fairy tale future with him. In 2020, as reported by Vogue, Lopez said:

“We really see this as something that’s gonna be forever, and we’re gonna just take our time and do it right. And do it not rushed.”

Rodriguez had a dreamy proposal in 2019 for J.Lo in the Bahamas. Their wedding got postponed due to the pandemic and they finally split in 2021.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez were great business partners

J.Lo and A-Rod worked in the wellness sector and real estate together. The two invested in Hims & Hers, a telemedicine business that sells a range of personal care items with an emphasis on beautiful skin and hair.

In the same year, the two also used Fit Plan, a smartphone program for personal fitness that offers workouts, videos, and dietary guidance.

A few months after their breakup, Lopez began seeing Ben Affleck, an actor who was previously her boyfriend. In April 2021, the pair, who had previously dated from 2002 to 2004, revived their romance.

In April 2022, they exchanged vows. In a secret ceremony in July, Lopez and Affleck exchanged vows. A month later, they held a formal wedding with relatives and friends.

Alex Rodriguez, who is regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of baseball, serves as the chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp. The Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA are a part of his ownership.

