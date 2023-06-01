MLB star Justin Verlander and his supermodel wife Kate Upton are one of the most powerful couples in baseball. Verlander never fails to applaud Upton for being by his side while Upton is also seen cheering on and supporting Verlander during his games.

The Detroit Tigers traded Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros in 2017 and he credited Upton for her support.

“Thank goodness my fiancée Kate was there,” Verlander said to ESPN at the time. “It made my decision a lot easier.

“Finally, I’m still pacing and I just kind of stop and I looked at Kate and I go, ‘Screw it; we’re going to Houston,’” Verlander said.

“And she’s like, ‘Heck yeah.’ You know I’m kind of trying to say the right language here. But she says, ‘Heck yeah, we’re going,’ and that was it. That was the decision.”

Verlander played for Detroit for most of his more than twelve years in the big leagues. He was selected for six All-Star games during that period and won the American League MVP and Cy Young Award.

Verlander joined the Astros in 2017 and signed a two-year, $86.7 million contract with the New York Mets in 2022.

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton's dreamy wedding in Tuscany

In 2017, Verlander and Upton got married in Tuscany, Italy, only a few days after Justin and the Houston Astros won the World Series. Upton donned a traditional long-sleeved lace white Valentino gown to the private outdoor wedding.

The two welcomed a baby girl Genevieve in 2018. She is often seen accompanying Verlander and Upton to games.

While the Astros won the 2017 World Series, Verlander was voted ALCS MVP and shared the Babe Ruth Award. In addition to becoming the 20th-fastest pitcher to reach the milestone (427 starts), Verlander became the 114th pitcher in big league history to reach 200 career victories in 2018.

Verlander has been selected to nine MLB All-Star games and has five times led the AL in strikeouts, earned run average, and wins.

