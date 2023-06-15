In 2000, Meredith Kott and Danielle Goldey, a lesbian couple, innocently attended a Los Angeles Dodgers game, unaware that their presence would ignite a chain of events leading to the establishment of "gay days" at professional sporting events for years to come.

Eight security personnel soon encircled the smiling lesbian pair after they shared a kiss during the aforementioned Dodgers game. The security officers allegedly told them to leave because children shouldn't be exposed to "those people."

Recalling the incident in 2013, the lesbian MLB supporter spoke about getting kicked out of the stadium:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Clearly we've come a long way, a long way, but I still think it took a little too long to get there," Goldey said. "Thirteen years, I think, was a little ridiculous."

The pair planned to sue, but the team and the couple were able to reach an agreement that included a public apology and the donation of 5,000 tickets to gay and lesbian organisations.

The Pride Night at Dodger Stadium, 2023

The Dodgers will once again hold their annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium, sponsored by Blue Shield of California, in collaboration with its long-standing community organisation partner LA Pride.

The official Dodgers LGBTQ+ Pride Night jersey and a ticket to the game are included in this package deal for a special event.

The Dodgers decided to honour the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a notable organisation of trans nuns, but have since changed their minds. The Dodgers have issued a public apology for their previous attitude and re-invited the LGBTQ+ group to take part in their 10th Annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16 after receiving harsh criticism for it.

Dodger's statement about reinviting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

The LA Dodgers have now made a choice that is favourably received by the whole baseball world after facing harsh criticism for abandoning their intentions to honour the group.

An international group called The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence was founded in San Francisco in 1979. They call themselves an "order of 21st-century nuns" that utilise camp, drag, and humour to spread happiness, dispel myths, and encourage acceptance and diversity in their neighbourhoods.

Poll : 0 votes