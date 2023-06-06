The 2017 Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal shook the entire MLB including many baseball fans and players.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger once made shocking revelations and claimed early knowledge of Astros cheating scandal. After MLB's investigation into the scandal, in 2020, Clevinger said:

“There was no way they could keep this glued together. There’s no way everyone’s going to keep their mouth shut. There’s no way they can keep not picking up contracts, not giving free agents money and no one is going to say anything. We knew something was going to happen and, sure enough, it did.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Clevinger made his MLB debut in 2016 with the Cleveland Indians.

Mike Clevinger's harsh words for the Astros squad

Clevinger further gave a harsh evaluation of the Astros team.

"I don't think any of those motherf------- should be able to look us in the eye. They should feel ashamed. Biggest piece of s**t in baseball history," Clevinger said of the Astros team.

Watch:

Momentum @Watch_Momentum



@Mike_Anthony13 isn't holding back "I don't think any of those motherf------- should be able to look us in the eye. They should feel ashamed."@Mike_Anthony13 isn't holding back "I don't think any of those motherf------- should be able to look us in the eye. They should feel ashamed." @Mike_Anthony13 isn't holding back 👀 https://t.co/6TfbA5ZCix

The MLB as a whole was shaken by the Astros' sign-stealing controversy. The Astros were discovered to have used a camera system to capture the signals of opposing teams, which were then relayed to their own hitters via a system of garbage can banging.

Houston's coach A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow were each given one-year suspensions as a result of an MLB investigation that was completed in 2020. In addition, the Astros were hit with a $5 million fine and forfeited their first- and second-round picks in the next two MLB drafts.

Cleveland Guardians v Chicago White Sox

Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal on December 4, 2022, with a mutual option for a $12 million 2024 season salary or a $4 million buyout.

His teammates compared him to Ronnie "Sunshine" Bass from the movie Remember the Titans, earning him the moniker "Sunshine." Major League Baseball opened an investigation into Clevinger on January 24, 2023, over allegations of domestic violence and child abuse against his 10-month-old daughter and her mother.

Poll : 0 votes