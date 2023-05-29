Former Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger was highly upset about the 2017 Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal. Clevinger once delivered crushing blow to the disgraced cheating squad. Calling out the Astros in 2020, Clevinger called the team from Houston:

"Biggest piece of s**t in baseball history."

A video explained why Clevinger was so upset. He said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"There's a lot more the public doesn't see because you don't see the money being placed. You don't see guys going up and don't. You're not seeing those guys literally working their a** off to finally get a glimpse that literally living off their parents, like taking two different jobs in the offseason, having to lift at 2 a.m., bro. I've been there. I've been there."

Watch:

Momentum @Watch_Momentum



@Mike_Anthony13 isn't holding back "I don't think any of those motherf------- should be able to look us in the eye. They should feel ashamed."@Mike_Anthony13 isn't holding back "I don't think any of those motherf------- should be able to look us in the eye. They should feel ashamed." @Mike_Anthony13 isn't holding back 👀 https://t.co/6TfbA5ZCix

"'I don't think any of those motherf****** should be able to look us in the eye. They should feel ashamed.' @Mike_Anthony13 isn't holding back" - Momentum

The Astros' sign-stealing scandal shook the entire MLB. It was alleged that the Astros, who won the World Series in 2017, engaged in unlawful sign-stealing conspiracy. The team deployed a camera system to record the signals of opposition teams, which were then transmitted to the Astros hitters via a system of garbage can banging.

Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres

An investigation was set up in 2019. A.J. Hinch, the coach of Houston, and Jeff Luhnow, the general manager, were each handed one-year bans as a consequence of the inquiry. The Astros also received a $5 million fine and lost their first- and second-round selections in the following two MLB drafts.

Mike Clevinger was not happy with the punishments Astros received

Mike Clevinger said that, despite the penalties imposed, not enough was done.

"I don't think any of those motherf****** should be able to look us in the eye," Clevinger said. "They should feel ashamed. You want to protect the guy next to you? You want to protect the sanctity of baseball?

"It's not giving $5 million discipline to a $1 billion corporation while they're still walking around with the same [World Series] ring on their finger, the same uniform, the same city and the same contract. What's that really going to change?"

Mike Clevinger, who made his MLB debut in 2016, currently plays for the Chicago White Sox.

Poll : 0 votes