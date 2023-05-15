The Houston Astros 2017 scandal shook the entire MLB, with fans left appalled by the scheme. Former pitcher Roger Clemens spoke out on Justin Verlander's complicity in the sign-stealing scheme in 2020.

When asked if Verlander was embarrassed by the scandal, Clemens said the former Astros star was “taking the high road on it.” He said Verlander told fans that “we’re still going to be good.”

“That’s the only way you can kind of look at it now,” Clemens said.

Justin Verlander in 2020, came out and expressed regret about not speaking out enough on the scandal.

“Once I spent some time and understood what was happening, I wish I had said more. I can’t go back and reverse my decision. I wish I had said more and I didn’t."

Verlander, who now plays for the New York Mets, has been a star player for a very long time.

For the first time ever, he led the AL in both wins and strikeouts in 2009. 2011 was Verlander's most productive season, and it featured his second no-hitter of his career against the Toronto Blue Jays. By the end of the campaign, Verlander had earned the AL Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award, the Sporting News Player of the Year Award, the AL Cy Young Award, and the Pitching Triple Crown.

On the other hand, Roger Clemens was one of the greatest pitchers of his time in 2000s.

Roger Clemens weighed in on the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal

Roger Clemens, who pitched for the Astros for three seasons in the latter part of his career, claimed he was unaware of any electronic sign theft by the Astros.

He said he anticipated that Major League Baseball would issue its investigation and impose sanctions because "it got real quiet around town."

“I actually reached out to (Astros owner) Jim Crane, but everything was pretty quiet.

“Using a direct video from center field or binoculars, you obviously can’t do that."

Clemens earned two World Series championships in his six seasons with the New York Yankees, where he also won one of his seven Cy Young honours in 2004 while playing for the Astros.

Roger Clemens signs with the Houston Astros

Clemens' storied baseball career is tainted by his involvement in the steroids scandal that rocked MLB in the 2000s.

