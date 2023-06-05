Former New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter is known for being inspirational during his time as an MLB player, always extending support to aspiring baseball athletes. Jeter once showed his concerns over Gen Z turning their backs on baseball's charm. In 2016, Jeter said:

“I think baseball is taking somewhat of a back seat to some of the other sports,” said the ex-Yankees captain and shortstop, who retired in 2014 after a 20-year career with the team. “Some of the other sports are the sexy sports.”

Jeter also disclosed that his only aim to buy a baseball team was to keep alive the spirit of baseball in the younger generation.

“In my mind, this is the greatest sport in the world. Baseball, you sort of get lost, because you have to play in the minor leagues for a little bit. Kids in this generation are into instant gratification.”

Jeter, who has been a five-time World Series champion with the Yankees, was the CEO and part-owner of the league's Miami Marlins from September 2017 to February 2022.

Derek Jeter wants to do something in baseball

Jeter retired from the game in 2014. He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020. After exiting from the post of CEO of the Marlins, Jeter expressed his wish to do something in baseball.

In 2022, he said:

“I love the game. I really do love the game. I think it’s the greatest game in the world. So yeah, at some point, I’m sure I’ll do something.”

Jeter has won 14 All-Star selections, a Roberto Clemente Award, two Hank Aaron Awards, five Gold Glove Awards, five Silver Slugger Awards, and five Gold Glove Awards.

Jeter concluded his career ranked sixth in MLB history in lifetime hits and first among shortstops. He was the 28th player to reach 3,000 hits. The Yankees retired his jersey No. 2 in 2017.

