New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German was suspended for 81 games in 2020 as a result of allegations that he had abused his wife Mara Vega. German served the suspension and the team welcomed him back the following year.

Zach Britton, who is currently a free agent, was not very excited to have German back. In 2021, Britton was asked about German's return and he said that it was a "tough question."

"That’s tough question,” Britton said in a Zoom interview. “I don’t think he owes anything to me. I think it’s off the field stuff that he needs to take care of. I think sometimes you don't get to control who your teammates are and that's the situation, he said. I don't agree with what he did. I don't think it has any place in the game or off the field or at all."

Domingo German's domestic violence case

Domingo German and Mara Vega's relationship hit the headlines when reports of domestic violence at home surfaced. It was reported that German hit his wife Mara Vega during the whole altercation, which happened at a charity event in September 2019.

German allegedly hit his wife in an intoxicated state. She had to hide in her room but refrained from calling the police.

Britton has always stood against baseball players who have behaved in abhorrent ways. In 2021, he lent his backing to a female reporter who claimed that a Baltimore Orioles player assaulted her in 2012, while Britton was playing for them.

Britton, who made his debut in 2011 with the Orioles, took to social media and said:

Zack Britton @zbritton Britt Ghiroli @Britt_Ghiroli Don’t tell me this was isolated. On Jared Porter, pervasive problems and a system with no recourse. theathletic.com/2332861/2021/0… Don’t tell me this was isolated. On Jared Porter, pervasive problems and a system with no recourse. theathletic.com/2332861/2021/0… I was on the 2012 Orioles and reading this makes me sick. I’m sorry this happened to you Britt. I’m sorry you didn’t feel comfortable telling anyone in the organization. It’s bs that any man would consider this acceptable behavior. We need to do better. twitter.com/Britt_Ghiroli/… I was on the 2012 Orioles and reading this makes me sick. I’m sorry this happened to you Britt. I’m sorry you didn’t feel comfortable telling anyone in the organization. It’s bs that any man would consider this acceptable behavior. We need to do better. twitter.com/Britt_Ghiroli/…

"I was on the 2012 Orioles and reading this makes me sick. I’m sorry this happened to you Britt. I’m sorry you didn’t feel comfortable telling anyone in the organization. It’s bs that any man would consider this acceptable behavior. We need to do better." - Zack Britton

Not many players are as vocal about such issues as the 35-year-old Britton and he stands out as a shining example for the sporting community.

