New York Yankees' shortstop, Anthony Volpe, was dropped to seventh in the lineup for their game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. However, this did not seem to affect the talented rookie, as he put up an impressive performance and helped lead the team to a 6-5 win. After the game, Volpe told reporters that he's happy to play anywhere in the lineup and that the most important thing is for the team to win.

Volpe made his MLB debut on this year's opening day after moving up through the minor leagues over the last few years. He was selected by the New York Yankees in the 2019 MLB draft and has been an interesting prospect since then. After making his debut, he has grown in confidence and taken his game to a new level. Earlier this week, Volpe also recorded the first grand slam of his career.

Despite this accomplishment, there has been a drop off in performance from Anthony Volpe in the last few days. The rookie shortstop seems to have hit a mini-slump, and the Yankees management decided that taking the youngster off the leadoff spot might help take the pressure off his shoulders and give him some breathing space. The move seems to have worked brilliantly, with Volpe scoring one home run and an RBI in his 3 at-bats against the Rays in the second game.

During the post-game press conference, reporters asked Anthony Volpe how he felt about being dropped from the leadoff spot, and he replied:

"I'm just happy playing and being there. Regardless of where I'm at I just want to put together good ABs and help the team."

Anthony Volpe and New York Yankees high on confidence for the next game vs the Rays

The New York Yankees and Volpe are now high on confidence for their next game against the Rays. After a clean sweep of the struggling Oakland Athletics in which the Yankees scored 28 runs over three games, the team is brimming with confidence. If they manage to win the series against the MLB leaders, it will be a huge statement that confirm that the Yankees are back.

