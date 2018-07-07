Five Moves the Lakers could make to become champions NOW!

Joseph Catalano

2018 NBA Finals - Game Four

Without a doubt, the Los Angeles Lakers made a massive move by acquiring Lebron James' talents in this offseason, and while in the past 12 or so years solely having this beast of a basketball player on your team is an almost guarantee to be a championship contender this season already seems to clearly be different.

Not only is James finally out west, but also the dynasty that just added DeMarcus Cousins for a year will have even the fiercest Lakers supporters admitted they’re just too good.

While most of the ‘big fish’ in the free agency pool such as Chris Paul, Paul George and DeMarcus Cousins are out of the question now and with the Lakers seemingly preparing for next years free agency market with a multitude of one year deals, here are the five moves through trade or otherwise that could see the Lakers becoming serious contenders now and arriving to the league in a big way one year early.