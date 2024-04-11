5 players LA Lakers can select in 2024 NBA Draft

The LA Lakers are looking to add talent in the upcoming draft and are hoping to add a player who can help build the future of the franchise. The team will see Taurean Prince, Max Christie and Spencer Dinwiddie become free agents in the off-season, so the team may need another 3&D wing player or a ball handler. LA could also opt for another big man to fill in the paint, adding a shot-blocking threat.

While the New Orleans Pelicans could take LA's pick at No. 14, they are expected to take a 2025 pick instead, which would give the Lakers a shot at a good selection of players.

Here are five players the LA Lakers could add in the 2024 NBA draft:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 players the LA Lakers could take a chance on in the 2024 NBA Draft

#1, Zach Edey

After the huge run by the Purdue Boilermakers to the 2024 NCAA Final, Zach Edey is more popular than ever. Standing seven-foot-four, he can help in the blocks department and allow Anthony Davis to spread the floor. Besides, basketball is still a game of height.

#2, Kyle Filipowski

Another seven-footer in the 2024 NBA draft, this Duke Blue Devil could be a pick for the Lakers if they miss out on Edey. Picking between Zach Edey and Kyle Filipowski is tough, but either way, these are good options.

#3, Kel'El Ware

The third center in this chart, Kel'el Ware can crash the boards and be a threat inside. Many are comparing Ware to Dallas Mavericks center Derek Lively II and he has worked well with Luka Doncic, which is the kind of combo LA needs to create for themselves.

#4, Jared McCain

The second Duke Blue Devil in this list, Jared McCain could boost LA's three-point shooting and scoring. He averaged 14.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in his time with Duke and could develop well in a team like the Lakers.

#5, Bronny James

More than LeBron James' son and namesake, six-foot-three Bronny James could fill the void that Spencer Dinwiddie leaves. LA would love to pair him up with his father, making it a blockbuster for basketball fans. While he hasn't played to his potential in college, his father could help him actualize.

Adding to this, LeBron has stated previously that he wants to play alongside his son, so this would be ideal for LA to keep him happy.