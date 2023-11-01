"A pinch me moment" - Ayesha Curry ecstatic as Sweet July product features on $3 billion worth Oprah Winfrey's favorite things list

Ayesha Curry was over the moon when she learned that billionaire Oprah Winfrey added one of her Sweet July products to her 'Favorite Things' list.

The talk show host-turned-business mogul releases the annual list in anticipation of the holiday season. Every year, a number of unique products land on the list, with Ayesha Curry's Sweet July brand earning a coveted spot in this year's catalogue.

The Sweet July brand is the brainchild of four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry's wife, and features an array of products. From natural soy candles and high-quality throw blankets to skincare products, the brand has found widespread success.

According to a post Curry made on social media, Her brand's 'Sweet July Skin Day + Night Face Towel Set' will be featured on the list. In celebration of finding a place on the list, the company has released a 20% off coupon code which consumers can use to grab the towel set.

Included in the Instagram post, Ayesha Curry wrote, in part:

"Thank you @oprahdaily for selecting our @sweetjulyskin Day + Night Face Towel Set to be one of #oprahsfavoritethingsof 2023. We designed these towels so that there’s a shade for every time of day, which means no more makeup stained towels. We love them so much, but to be recognized on this iconic list?! A pinch me moment!!"

Ayesha Curry's recent Sweet July Skin launch

While her husband Steph Curry was focusing on the start of the 2023-24 NBA season over the summer, Ayesha Curry was making business moves. Back in September, Curry launched an offshoot of her Sweet July brand, with the new brand focusing on skincare products.

The line advertises clean, simple, and effective products that start as low as $22, meaning they're widely accessible compared to the brand's competitors. Back in September, she spoke about the launch in an interview with E! Online:

"I'm honored to be a black-business owner selling in Amazon's store alongside so many other amazing brands. We just launched our skincare line, "Sweet July Skin," which is a true celebration of my Jamaican roots, featuring clean, simple and effective products."

The news of Ayesha Curry's Sweet July Skin product being featured on Oprah's Favorite Things list isn't the only good news for the NBA star's wife. This week also saw her husband Steph Curry pick up a dominant win with the Golden State Warriors over the New Orleans Pelicans.

On Wednesday, the team will take on the Sacramento Kings as they look to extend their season record to 4-1.