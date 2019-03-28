AEK & Tenerife beaten in quarter-final first legs

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 8 // 28 Mar 2019, 03:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

View of a basketball

Basketball Champions League title-holders AEK and Iberostar Tenerife suffered defeat in the first leg of their quarter-finals on Wednesday.

AEK, who beat Monaco in the final last season, have work to do in the second leg after suffering a 71-67 defeat to Brose Bamberg in Germany.

Cliff Alexander was the star for Bamberg, making an impact on both ends of the court with 19 points and seven rebounds, all of which were defensive.

Tenerife, who won the inaugural competition two seasons ago, only have a two-point deficit to overcome in their return leg.

They were defeated 75-73 by Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem, who were led by 20 points from J'Covan Brown and hung on for victory as Tenerife's Tim Abromaitis missed a jump shot to tie the game with seconds remaining.

Telenet Antwerp Giants are in command of their tie with Nizhny Novgorod after an 83-68 win in Russia. The Belgian side were boosted by 24 points from Paris Lee, who went five for six from three-point range.

Nanterre 92 will take an eight-point advantage to Italy in their second leg with Segafredo Virtus Bologna after a double-double from Julian Gamble (12 points, 12 rebounds) helped them to an 83-75 home victory.