Bologna's winning start ended in BCL

Omnisport
9   //    13 Dec 2018, 04:03 IST
BolognaNeptunas - cropped
Virtus Bologna take on Neptunas

The last perfect record in this season's Basketball Champions League was ended on Wednesday as Segafredo Virtus Bologna's winning start was halted.

Bologna fell to 7-1 as they were handed a first defeat of the campaign by Neptunas Klaipeda after a dismal fourth quarter in an 88-85 defeat in Lithuania.

Neptunas trailed by five points through 36 minutes but unleashed a run of three-pointers late on - with Tomas Delininkaitis scoring six from eight - to turn the early game on its head.

Group A outfit Sidigas Avellino (5-3) also endured a night to forget as they slipped to back-to-back defeats, going down 92-71 in a humbling home reverse to Nizhny Novgorod.

Avellino's place in the next round is still far from assured, but UCAM Murcia (7-1) have some breathing space at the top of the pool after winning 80-71 at Le Mans.

Anwil boosted their hopes by beating Ventspils, while Banvit saw off MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg in Germany.

PAOK drew level with Umana Reyer Venezia in Group B after scraping past the Italian side 77-76 at home.

The hosts trailed by a point with just seconds remaining, but Phil Goss – who had 20 points and five rebounds – made a pair of free throws to clinch a dramatic victory.

Fribourg Olympic upset UNET Holon to secure their second win, as Nanterre 92 scored big in a 110-64 domination of Opava.

The sole Group C game of the evening saw Brose Bamberg winners against Montakit Fuenlabrada.

Omnisport
NEWS
