×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cauley-Stein explains decision to join Warriors

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    10 Jul 2019, 04:36 IST
Cauley-Stein-Willie-USNews-092518-ftr-getty
Willie Cauley-Stein

Willie Cauley-Stein said he could not turn down the opportunity to join the Golden State Warriors.

Cauley-Stein signed a one-year deal with Golden State shortly after he became an unrestricted free agent when the Sacramento Kings rescinded his qualifying offer in early July.

The 25-year-old center said the Warriors' stars helped recruit him to the team, who lost the NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors.

"Got the phone call and I just don't know how you could turn that down," Cauley-Stein said. "Talking to [head coach] Steve [Kerr], Draymond [Green], Steph [Curry], they were all really excited. It was pretty easy on me."

Cauley-Stein said before 2018-19 he was "ready to get paid" this offseason. But, his contract with the Warriors is reportedly worth about the veteran's minimum of $1.7million.

"It honestly just came down to situation," Cauley-Stein said. "I know I had said something about getting paid at the beginning of the year. But by the end of it, it was no longer about getting paid. It was about staying secure and building off that security… I think the Warriors are probably the best at doing that in the league. It was a really easy decision on me and my team's part."

Cauley-Stein averaged 11.9 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Kings last season.

He was originally selected by the Kings with the sixth pick in the 2015 draft, however, Sacramento general manager Vlade Divac said in June that Cauley-Stein still needed to prove he can be consistent.

"I don't really look at it like inconsistency," Cauley-Stein said. "Numbers don't lie. I think it's pretty cut and dry what consistency is. But I think it goes both ways. Being more vocal, I think that's something as a professional you have to be really good at. You have to be able to speak your mind."

The Warriors also added D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade after star Kevin Durant decided to join the Brooklyn Nets.

Advertisement
Warriors' Kerr explains decision to start Cousins
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers - Game 3
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Thursday, July 4th: Kawhi Leonard could still join the Lakers, Grizzlies looking to trade Andre Iguodala and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News: Kevin Durant set to announce free agency decision later today
RELATED STORY
Warriors effectively retire Durant's No. 35 following Nets move
RELATED STORY
Warriors star Durant a game-time decision for Game 5
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Friday, July 5th: Why Kevin Durant left Golden State, Kawhi Leonard could make free agency decision today and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: 3 Free Agent Centers who could join the Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Tuesday, May 7th: Klay Thompson could join the Clippers, DeMarcus Cousins eyes Warriors comeback and more
RELATED STORY
Rockets' Capela explains why he wants to face Warriors
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us