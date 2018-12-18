Curry scores 15,000th regular-season point in Warriors win

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 13 // 18 Dec 2018, 12:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry became the fifth player in Golden State Warriors history to reach 15,000 career regular-season points after the NBA champions beat the Memphis Grizzlies.

Curry joined Wilt Chamberlain, Rick Barry, Paul Arizin and Chris Mullin on Golden State's list during Monday's 110-93 victory.

The two-time MVP finished with 20 points and seven rebounds to help lead the Warriors in Oakland, while Kevin Durant posted 23 points to move 33rd on the all-time scoring list.

Elsewhere, the Milwaukee Bucks outlasted the Detroit Pistons 107-104 thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Stephen Curry becomes 5th player in @warriors history to reach 15,000 career regular season points! pic.twitter.com/1ds8Vu3CEL — NBA (@NBA) December 18, 2018

Antetokounmpo and his supporting cast proved to be too hot to handle, despite a triple-double performance from Blake Griffin and an impressive fourth-quarter comeback by the Pistons.

Detroit trailed by 15 at one point down the stretch, but they went on a huge run to cut the lead down to one with a little less than three minutes remaining in regulation. Antetokounmpo, however, demonstrated his vast skill set and led his team to the victory.

Antetokounmpo recorded 32 points and 12 rebounds on 15-of-21 shooting, while Khris Middleton poured in 22 points to support Milwaukee's superstar.

Pistons star Griffin had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in the losing effort, and Reggie Bullock posted a career-high 24 points.

Advertisement

Booker, Harden star

Devin Booker scored 38 points and was 14-of-15 from the free-throw line in the Phoenix Suns' 128-110 victory over the New York Knicks – the team's third consecutive victory.

James Harden led the Houston Rockets to their fourth successive win, tallying 47 points in a 102-97 triumph against the Utah Jazz.

Butler struggles in 76ers' rout

Jimmy Butler scored six points on three-of-13 shooting in the Philadelphia 76ers' 123-96 blowout loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

George Hill scored one point and missed all six of his shot attempts in the Bucks' victory over the Pistons.

Okogie slams it down!

Josh Okogie took off to grab an alley-oop and slam this dunk down over Troy Williams in the Minnesota Timberwolves' 132-105 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Harden threw down this rare right-handed hammer over Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

Monday's results

Milwaukee Bucks 107-104 Detroit Pistons

Phoenix Suns 128-110 New York Knicks

Minnesota Timberwolves 132-105 Sacramento Kings

Houston Rockets 102-97 Utah Jazz

San Antonio Spurs 123-96 Philadelphia 76ers

Oklahoma City Thunder 121-96 Chicago Bulls

Portland Trail Blazers 131-127 Los Angeles Clippers

Golden State Warriors 110-93 Memphis Grizzlies

Lakers at Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers were surprisingly beaten by the Washington Wizards on Sunday, while the Brooklyn Nets are riding a five-game winning streak, which includes victories over top Eastern Conference contenders like the Toronto Raptors and 76ers. The Lakers will be looking to bounce back with a big victory on the road, but the Nets are trying to keep things rolling.