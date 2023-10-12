Deprived of male attention, Ayesha Curry was once comforted by Jada Pinkett Smith, who confirmed she's been separated from Will Smith for 7 years

In a candid conversation, Ayesha Curry shared with Jada Pinkett Smith, the ex-wife of Will Smith, her insecurities about not receiving male attention for more than a decade. The two were engaged in a conversation that many women who had the same sentiments would like to take confidence from.

"Something that really bothers me, and honestly, given me a sense of a little bit of insecurity, is the fact that there are all these women throwing themselves. But me, like the past 10 years, I don't have any of that, like I have zero. It sounds weird but like male attention. So I then begin to internalize and I'm like, is something wrong with me?" said Curry.

Jada Pinkett Smith offered assurance to Ayesha Curry that she should never think that way. Nonetheless, she said very comforting words and offered a perspective that Curry was beautiful. The best person who can give that blanket of security to her, according to Pinkett Smith, is her husband, Steph Curry.

"You are beautiful. Don't ever say for one minute that it ain't no. Some men out there looking at you like I wish, and I'm gonna tell you who knows that more than anybody... your husband," said Jada Pinkett Smith.

Years after Curry's conversation with Pinkett Smith, news broke out in USA Today that she had been separated from actor Will Smith since 2016. Despite revealing that they have been separated for years, she has no intention to file for a divorce.

"I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. And I just haven't been able to break that promise," she said.

Ayesha Curry and her marriage to NBA superstar Steph Curry

On July 30, 2011, Ayesha Curry married Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry. They first met in a church youth group in Charlotte at the ages of 15 and 14. The couple didn't start dating until later.

Ayesha and Steph's bond strengthened when she moved back to Charlotte while the budding basketball player was playing for Davison College.

A year from their wedding in 2011, Stephen and Ayesha Curry welcomed their first child, a daughter Riley. Their family eventually grew with the arrival of a second daughter Ryan in 2015. Their son Canon joined them in 2018.