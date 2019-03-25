×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Duke hold off UCF in thriller

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25 Mar 2019, 06:02 IST
Williamson-Zion-USNews-032419-ftr-getty
Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson helped Duke hold off UCF 77-76 in a thriller in the round of 32 at the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

Duke star Williamson finished with 32 points and 11 rebounds. RJ Barrett chipped in 16 points, including the game-winner, for the Blue Devils.

Tacko Fall, UCF's center, tallied 15 points, six rebounds and three blocks in the losing effort.

 

Duke fight off first challengers – barely

The Blue Devils were two rolls away from going home early.

Duke were trailing by three with 14 seconds left when Williamson was fouled while finishing a layup. He could have tied the score but missed the ensuing foul shot. Barrett, however, corralled the rebound and converted a layup of his own, which gave his team a one-point advantage.

The Knights had the final possession and B.J. Taylor created a good look for the potential game-winner. His shot, however, rolled out and Aubrey Dawkins' put-back attempt also bounced off the rim and out, sealing Duke’s win.

Advertisement

Fall can hold his own, when he's on the floor

Fall came to play.

The big man was a force on both ends of the floor. He altered multiple Duke shots and converted easy dunks around the rim.

During one sequence early in the first half, Fall blocked Williamson and followed with a put-back slam on the other end of the floor.

Fall also blocked Williamson about eight minutes into the final period, although there appeared to be a foul on the play.

But, Fall dealt with foul trouble throughout the game, which limited his minutes. He fouled out with less than 30 seconds to play, moments before Barrett pulled in the offensive rebound that led to the deciding basket.

 

UCF were more than just Fall

Fall received most of the publicity entering the game. The Knights, however, are more than just one player.

Dawkins, son of UCF coach Johnny Dawkins, delivered his best performance on the biggest stage. He tallied 32 points, along with four assists, and made shot after shot down the stretch to keep his team's upset bid alive.

Dawkins entered the game averaging 15.1 points this season.

Meanwhile, Taylor struggled from the field – he shot two-of-10 – yet he converted on all but one of his 10 free-throw attempts and registered 15 points.

Omnisport
NEWS
TIPPING OFF: Dawkins faces his alma mater as UCF meets Duke
RELATED STORY
Tall Fall leads ninth-seeded UCF to first NCAA win over VCU
RELATED STORY
The West will be wild, but in the end, Duke will win title
RELATED STORY
Zion-Tacko matchup highlights NCAA second round in East
RELATED STORY
NCAA Latest: Liberty up again, this time on Virginia Tech
RELATED STORY
March Madness 2019: Schedule, Results & Where to Watch: Sunday, March 24
RELATED STORY
Zion Williamson will not dunk on me, says UCF's Tacko Fall
RELATED STORY
Zion out to avoid 'what ifs' in March Madness
RELATED STORY
Duke's Zion Williamson shines in NCAA Tournament debut
RELATED STORY
Bolden back, White out for Duke in NCAA Tournament opener
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us