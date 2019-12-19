Heat spring to life against 76ers after post-Memphis 'painful autopsy'

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra subjected his players to a video nasty before they went out and halted the Philadelphia 76ers' perfect home record.

A painful loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday left the Heat under pressure going into their clash with a team who were 14-0 at Wells Fargo Center.

Spoelstra made his players watch in forensic detail their shortcomings in the Grizzlies game, to show exactly where he wanted to see improvements.

And even if it made for tough viewing, the session paid off as the Heat snatched a 108-104 victory over their Eastern Conference rivals.

Kendrick Nunn poured in 26 points and Bam Adebayo scored 23 for the Heat, for whom the relief was immense.

Spoelstra said after Wednesday night's win: "Everybody was just really disappointed, frustrated, if not angry yesterday with our performance in Memphis.

"All you can do is get to work. So we had a long film session going through the painful autopsy of our lack of winning plays that we made in the Memphis game. I thought we made a lot more of them tonight."

Young guns Nunn, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson were under pressure to perform after their displays against Memphis were picked over.

"They took a beating yesterday in the film session," Spoelstra said, according to the Miami Herald. "They took it on the chin with an approach to get better and they produced for this basketball team in that locker room.

"And they got recognised for that by the veterans. It was a really cool thing."

Heat star Jimmy Butler was facing his former team, having left Philadelphia only in July, and was thrilled to come out on the winning side.

He said: "I think we came out locked and loaded, man. It feels good to get this one on the road. But we did what we said we were going to do yesterday in the meeting. We talked about it this morning.

"I think we came out and executed our game plan extremely well."

Philadelphia paid a heavy price for their inaccuracy from three-point range, making just 30.8 per cent of their shots from outside the arc, and they could not handle the Heat's 2-3 zone defense.

Sixers star Joel Embiid said in the Philadelphia Inquirer: "When you don't make shots and they are playing zone, they are going to keep doing it. That is how they won the game."