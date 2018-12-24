Houston Rockets sign Austin Rivers in wake of Chris Paul injury

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 19 // 24 Dec 2018, 23:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Austin Rivers

The Houston Rockets will get some backcourt help in the wake of Chris Paul's injury after announcing the signing of Austin Rivers for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old guard met with coach Mike D'Antoni on Saturday and the team finalised the deal on Sunday, confirming it the following day.

The Rockets are in need of guard depth after Paul went down with a hamstring injury on Thursday and he is expected to miss two weeks.

Rivers started the season with the Washington Wizards but was dealt to the Phoenix Suns on December 17. He was then released by Phoenix one day after the trade and became a free agent last week after clearing waivers.

Rivers, who has also played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Clippers over his seven-year career, averaged 7.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in 23.6 minutes per game with Washington this season. He shot 39.2 percent from the field and 31.1 per cent from 3-point range.

OFFICIAL: #Rockets GM Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed free agent guard Austin Rivers for the remainder of the season.



: https://t.co/pyadexzEAw pic.twitter.com/ulVkkcdejx — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 24, 2018