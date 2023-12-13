Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction and Betting Tips | Dec. 13, 2023

The Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies is one of nine games on the NBA schedule for Wednesday. The Rockets will look to extend their winning streak to four while the Grizzlies are trying to end a two-game losing skid. Let's look at the preview of the Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies matchup, including the prediction and betting tips.

Houston and Memphis are facing each other for the second time this season. The Rockets snapped their five-game losing streak to the Grizzlies on Nov. 22 with a 111-91 win. Jalen Green was phenomenal with 34 points, two rebounds and four assists.

Wednesday's game is the 112th regular-season meeting between the two franchises. The Rockets are ahead in the all-time head-to-head matchup 65-46, but the Grizzlies have won eight of the last 10.

Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies is scheduled for Wednesday at the Toyota Center in Memphis, Tennessee. The game begins at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Space City Home Network in Houston and Bally Sports Southeast-Memphis.

Moneyline: Rockets (-260) vs Grizzlies (+210)

Spread: Rockets -7 (-110) vs Grizzlies +7 (-110)

Total (O/U): Rockets -110 (u212) vs Grizzlies -110 (o212)

Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies preview

The Houston Rockets have won three straight games and have vastly improved under coach Ime Udoka, going 11-9. They are coming off wins against the OKC Thunder, Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies have struggled without Ja Morant. Moran is still serving his 25-game suspension, with the Grizzlies going 6-16. They lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks in their last two games.

Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies predicted lineups

There are three players on the Houston Rockets' injury report, but it won't affect coach Ime Udoka's plans. The Rockets are expected to use a starting lineup of Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies are ravaged by injuries, with five players out against the Rockets, including three starters. Coach Taylor Jenkins will likely use a starting five of Derrick Rose, Desmond Bane, Santi Aldama, David Roddy and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies betting tips

Desmond Bane has an over/under of 26.5 points for Wednesday's game, which is below his season average of 24.8 points per game. Bane is favored to go over because he has scored more than 26.5 points in four of his last five games.

Alperen Sengun is favored to go under 10.5 rebounds because he's only averaging 9.1 rebounds this season. Sengun has also grabbed less than 10 rebounds in four of his last six contests.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has an over/under of 1.5 blocks against the Houston Rockets. Jackson is averaging 1.8 blocks this season but has gone under 1.5 blocks in two of his last five games.

Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies enter the game against the Houston Rockets as underdogs. The Grizzlies are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games, while the total has gone under in seven of their last 10 contests.

Meanwhile, the Rockets are 13-2-2 against the spread in their last 17 games. They have also gone under the total in four of their last five games. Oddsmakers are predicting a win for the Rockets, so it's best to skip the moneyline and bet for them to cover the spread. The total will also likely go under.

