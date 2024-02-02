Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks? Latest on Dallas Mavericks star’s status (February 3)

As the Dallas Mavericks prepare to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, Luka Doncic is not on the injury report, so it is expected that the Mavericks' star will be back in action tonight.

Luka will return to the court for tonight's game after missing the previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to an ankle sprain, in which the Mavericks lost 121-87.

What had happened to Luka Doncic?

According to league sources, Doncic was listed as out for the Mavericks matchup against the Timberwolves on Thursday due to a right ankle sprain.

Before their game against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, his ankle was diagnosed with "soreness." However, after playing 43 minutes against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, it turned out to be a sprain.

The Dallas Mavericks struggled mightily without their two stars out on the court together. Both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving were out of games but it looks like Doncic will have no injury designation for this game and Irving could potentially return after a five-game absence. They will look to get back into the winning column when they play host to the Milwaukee Bucks in tonight's matchup.

Luka Doncic's stats vs the Milwaukee Bucks

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have faced the Milwaukee Bucks only once this season, with their second matchup of the season coming up tonight.

Their previous game, on November 19, 2023, saw Luka score 35 points in 35 minutes, falling short of a 35-point triple-double with 9 rebounds and 9 assists. Despite Luka's outstanding effort against the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo's 40 points, 15 rebounds, and 7 assists helped the Bucks seal the victory.

Luka Doncic is having a great season, averaging a career-high in points with 34.7 points, 9.6 assists and 8.6 rebounds, with a field goal percentage of 48.9%.

Coming up for only his third game after scoring 73 points against the Atlanta Hawks, Luka appears to be in peak shape, despite some concerns about his right ankle, which prevented him from participating recently.

Heading into tonight's game, the Dallas Mavericks (26-22) are placed 8th in the Western Conference, winning four of their last ten games, as compared to their opponents, the Milwaukee Bucks (32-16), who are occupying the second spot in the Eastern Conference, winning six out of their last ten games.

