    LeBron focused on treatment, sleep ahead of game seven

    Larry Nance Jr fell into LeBron James’ right leg in the fourth quarter, and the superstar forward will have "around-the-clock treatment".

    News 26 May 2018, 20:53 IST
    LeBron James

    LeBron James is focused on treatment and sleep after finishing the Cleveland Cavaliers' 109-99 game six victory over the Boston Celtics with a limp.

    James went down in pain after Cavs team-mate Larry Nance Jr fell into his right leg in the fourth quarter, twisting it awkwardly.

    The superstar forward stayed in the game, powered through the pain and scored 12 more points – finishing with 46, as well as 11 rebounds and nine assists – before checking out for the last time with less than a minute remaining.

    With game seven slated for Sunday at TD Garden, James will do his utmost to ensure he is in good shape.

    "I just felt someone fall into my leg and my leg kind of went in," James said. "I felt some pain throughout my entire right side of my ankle into my leg.

    "I was just hoping for the best, obviously, because I've seen so many different injuries, and watching basketball with that type of injury, someone fall into one's leg standing straight up. Luckily, I was able to finish the game.

    "As soon as I get home, I'll start my treatment. I'll do the same all day [Saturday] from before we leave to go to Boston, and then once we get into Boston I'll do that as well. Try to get as much sleep as I can with tonight and with tomorrow and even on Sunday before the game.

    "That's the best recovery that you can possibly get, is when you're sleeping. It'll be around-the-clock treatment, and we'll see what happens."

