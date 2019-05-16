Middleton hails 'beast' Lopez after Bucks fightback

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton hailed "beast" Brook Lopez after he inspired the Milwaukee Bucks' fightback against the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Lopez scored 13 of his 29 points in the final quarter as the Bucks rallied to draw first blood at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday.

The Raptors led by seven points at the end of the third quarter and Middleton saluted Lopez for stepping up under pressure after the center played a huge part in a 108-100 victory.

"He was huge, he was a beast." said forward Middleton.

"Inside the paint, he made some big plays for us. And in the defense he covers up so many of our mistakes. He was huge, without him we definitely would not have got the win."

Eric Bledsoe expects the Raptors to produce a positive response to going behind in the series when the two sides do battle in Game 2 on Saturday.

"We definitely know they are going to come back with a strong game plan, we've just got to adapt and take it a game at a time," said Bledsoe.

Giannis Antetokounmpo believes the manner of the Bucks' victory will stand them in good stead for the remaider of the series.

The forward said: "I think we need games like this, because not every game is going to be a blowout," Antetokounmpo said. "Not every game is going to be easy. And I think this game definitely made us better."