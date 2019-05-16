×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Middleton hails 'beast' Lopez after Bucks fightback

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25   //    16 May 2019, 14:18 IST
KhrisMiddletoncropped
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton hailed "beast" Brook Lopez after he inspired the Milwaukee Bucks' fightback against the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Lopez scored 13 of his 29 points in the final quarter as the Bucks rallied to draw first blood at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday.

The Raptors led by seven points at the end of the third quarter and Middleton saluted Lopez for stepping up under pressure after the center played a huge part in a 108-100 victory.

"He was huge, he was a beast." said forward Middleton.

"Inside the paint, he made some big plays for us. And in the defense he covers up so many of our mistakes. He was huge, without him we definitely would not have got the win."

Eric Bledsoe expects the Raptors to produce a positive response to going behind in the series when the two sides do battle in Game 2 on Saturday.

"We definitely know they are going to come back with a strong game plan, we've just got to adapt and take it a game at a time," said Bledsoe.

Giannis Antetokounmpo believes the manner of the Bucks' victory will stand them in good stead for the remaider of the series.

The forward said: "I think we need games like this, because not every game is going to be a blowout," Antetokounmpo said. "Not every game is going to be easy. And I think this game definitely made us better."

Advertisement
Middleton, Antetokounmpo lead Bucks past T-Wolves 140-128
RELATED STORY
Middleton: Bucks itching for the playoffs
RELATED STORY
Bucks rally past Raptors in Game 1
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Player Ratings - Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls; Antetokounmpo dominates, Lopez struggles, LaVine shines
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics - Game 4
RELATED STORY
Milwaukee Bucks: Best Bucks Players since 2000
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Player Ratings - Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks; Antetokounmpo sits out; Isaac impresses; Middleton disappoints
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors, Game 1
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks, Game 5
RELATED STORY
Antetokounmpo, Middleton pace Bucks past Pacers 117-98
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us