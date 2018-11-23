×
NBA: 3 recent triple-doubles that ended in a loss

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
13   //    23 Nov 2018, 22:38 IST

Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant

A triple-double needs a player to be extremely skilful and have the ability to impact the game in multiple ways. Throughout the history of the game, the NBA universe has seen some players who registered triple-double on a nightly basis.

Most of the times, the team wins when one of its players scores a triple-double, but that does not have to necessarily be the case. There are games in which a player dominates with a triple-double, but the team still ends up losing because of various reasons.

While on some occasions, he is the only player that performs, on other occasions, the other teams just perform extremely well, and their triple-double ends up in a losing cause. Let us take a look at three recent games where this happened.

#3 Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons' second triple-double of the season ended in a loss
Ben Simmons' second triple-double of the season ended in a loss

Stat line: 14 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists and a steal on 40.0 % shooting

Ben Simmons is the winner of the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2018 and was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA draft 2016 with the first overall pick. He is currently part of the Big 3 in Philadelphia along with Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid and is coming up with consistent performances.

After missing out the game against the Detroit Pistons due to back tightness, Simmons was back in the lineup for the game against the Bucks at Milwaukee. In the third quarter, with 7.5 seconds remaining and the 76ers down by 10 points, Simmons slammed one home. However, Simmons struggled from the field and went 6-for-15.

He finished the night with 14 points to go along with 13 rebounds and 11 assists but could not take the Sixers home, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo's 32 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists triple-double that torched the 76ers. This was Simmons' second triple-double of the season.


1 / 3 NEXT
Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Basketball junkie
