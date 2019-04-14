×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Nets surprise 76ers, Golden State dominant

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    14 Apr 2019, 11:06 IST
DAngelo-Russell-USNews-0401319-ftr-gettyjpg
D'Angelo Russell

The Golden State Warriors got their NBA postseason off to the exact start everyone expected them to with a 121-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Golden State are favourites to win this series, and while the Clippers were pesky throughout the game, the Warriors were just too much for them.

Stephen Curry was fantastic with 38 points on 11-of-16 shooting including 8 of 12 from 3-point range, and he also managed to add 15 rebounds and seven assists for good measure.

Brooklyn, meanwhile, shocked the world to get the 2019 NBA playoffs started.

The sixth-seeded Nets took down the third-seeded 76ers in Game 1 of their first-round series in Philadelphia, claiming a 111-102 victory.

The 76ers have what is arguably the second most talented starting line-up in basketball, but they could not defend against the pick and roll or win a shootout against the Nets.

Brooklyn's star point guard D'Angelo Russell was ice-cold to start the game, but ended up posting a team-high 26 points. He connected on two of his team's 11 3-pointers, while the 76ers were a lowly 3 for 25 from deep.

Philadelphia's star center Joel Embiid was listed as questionable leading up to the contest, but decided to suit up. Even though he clearly wasn't at his best, he totalled 22 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks.

But it was Jimmy Butler's 36 points that kept the 76ers within reach of a win.

Advertisement

Brooklyn will have a chance to go up 2-0 against Philadelphia on Monday, and the 76ers are definitely feeling the pressure. After all, their own fans booed them in the Wells Fargo Center during their losing effort.

This wasn't the only upset of opening day in this year's postseason, though.

The Magic knocked off the Raptors 104-101 in Toronto as well.

Seventh-seeded Orlando have been one the NBA's best teams since the All-Star break, but not many expected this.

D.J. Augustin led the Magic, tying Kawhi Leonard for a game-high of 25 points in the matchup. He also went on a personal 5-0 run to seal the deal for his team down the stretch on the road.

Orlando got out to an impressive first-half lead, but saw it dissolve in an instant. Even still, their gritty style helped them to a big win.

The final upset of the night was secured by the Spurs, who beat the Nuggets 101-96 to cap off Saturday.

Despite Nikola Jokic becoming the fourth player ever to record a triple-double in his first ever playoff game, the second seed fell to the well-rounded offensive attack of the Spurs.

 

LeVert stars for Nets, Siakam leads Raptors

Caris LeVert erupted for 23 points off the bench in the Nets' win.

Pascal Siakam racked up 24 points and nine rebounds for the Raptors.

 

Redick and Lowry struggle

JJ Redick scored just five points on 2-of-7 shooting and fouled out in the 76ers' loss.

Kyle Lowry recorded a goose egg in the scoring column and was 0 of 7 from the field for Toronto.

 

Birch and Butler turn it on

Khem Birch turned a deflection into an alley-oop slam for the Magic.

Butler hit a huge 3-pointer to beat the buzzer before the half to cut the 76ers' deficit to single digits.

Spurs guard Derrick White unloaded on Paul Milsap in San Antonio's win.

 

Saturday's results

Philadelphia 76ers 102-111 Brooklyn Nets
Toronto Raptors 101-104 Orlando Magic
Golden State Warriors 121-104 Los Angeles Clippers
Denver Nuggets 96-101 San Antonio Spurs

 

Pacers at Celtics

Despite losing its star player Victor Oladipo to a season-ending leg injury, Indiana has been consistently competitive against Boston. The Celtics have struggled to find their chemistry throughout the season and could seriously be tested against the Pacers. This series could legitimately go seven games before a winner is determined.

Omnisport
NEWS
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors
RELATED STORY
NBA 2K19: All-Time Golden State Warriors Player Ratings and Roster
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers, Game 1
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction- Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons 
RELATED STORY
Nets boost playoff hopes with Bucks win, 76ers tame Bulls
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers
RELATED STORY
Giannis-led Bucks clinch top seed in east after rallying past 76ers
RELATED STORY
Brooklyn Nets: 5 Best Nets Players since 2000
RELATED STORY
NBA playoffs: Ranking the challengers to the Golden State Warriors
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us