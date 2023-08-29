After starring in a Drake concert with LeBron James, Bronny returns to USC despite being diagnosed with a congenital heart defect

LeBron James' son Bronny is back at USC a week after appearing in Drake's concert and more than a month after suffering cardiac arrest. Bronny was officially diagnosed with a congenital heart defect, but the James family is hoping for him to resume his basketball career.

In an interview with Joe Reedy of the Associated Press, Trojans basketball coach Andy Enfield opened up about Bronny's return to campus. The 18-year-old athlete started attending his classes, and the basketball team will be patient with him regarding a potential comeback.

"The good thing is he's doing extremely well, and he’s in class right now," Enfield said. "And we all love him. I think everybody is hopeful that Bronny will return to the court. We just have to be patient and take it step by step."

In a statement released through the LeBron James Family Foundation on Friday, Bronny James' diagnosis was made public.

LeBron's eldest son has a congenital heart defect that caused his cardiac arrest. The James Family is hopeful that Bronny will make a full recovery to resume his journey to the NBA.

"It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated," the statement said. "We are very confident in Bronny's full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future."

LeBron sought help from several medical institutions for Bronny's diagnosis, including the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and the Atlantic Health-Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey.

Bronny and LeBron James walk Drake to his concert in Los Angeles

Drake performed at the Crypto.com Arena last week and was accompanied to the stage by Bronny and LeBron James. The popular artist told the crowd how much he appreciates LeBron's support throughout his career.

"In 2009, when nobody believed in anything I had going on, that same guy showed up to a release party for a mixtape that was called 'So Far Gone,'" Drake said.

"He came all the way to Toronto, Canada, to support me when I was trying to figure out how I could live my dreams. And so tonight, however many years later, it's an honor to be inside his building while we're both still on this earth. I gotta do this building justice tonight. So I came to LA, and I'm about to give you everything I got, I promise you that."

LeBron James and Drake have been close friends since the LA Lakers superstar showed up at his release party in 2009. Drake was still an up-and-coming artist back then, so the presence of someone of James' stature was huge for the Canadian rapper's career.

